SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 50.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

F stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.36.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

