SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKW. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $140.35 on Wednesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $107.42 and a 52 week high of $191.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.