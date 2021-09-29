SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 9.6% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.84. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

