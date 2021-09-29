SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 161.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after buying an additional 3,161,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,310 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,910,000 after purchasing an additional 135,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,787,000 after purchasing an additional 380,725 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $259.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.25. The company has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of -301.16 and a beta of 0.84. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 target price (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock worth $27,725,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

