SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMLG. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MMLG opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average is $26.16. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $28.72.

