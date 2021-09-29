SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,049 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,077,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,658 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,874,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 863.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 341,304 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,398.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,603,000 after buying an additional 234,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $12,494,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $61.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.40 and its 200 day moving average is $61.42. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.