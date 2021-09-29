SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMLG. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MMLG opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16.

