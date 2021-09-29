SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 136 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,400.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,644,000 after buying an additional 140,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,718.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after acquiring an additional 125,269 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,165,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,905,000. Finally, Kennicott Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $2,621,000.

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $291.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.04. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $204.97 and a 1 year high of $306.69.

