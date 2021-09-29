Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.56% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $43,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,007,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,661,000 after buying an additional 35,372 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.89.

RGA traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $112.45. 1,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,355. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.44 and its 200-day moving average is $120.68. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.23. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.73%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

