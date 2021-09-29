Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $169.02 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $169,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $4.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,718.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,815. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,436.00 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,803.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,521.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 489,766 shares of company stock valued at $406,390,466 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.