Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $40.61 Million Stock Position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,906,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718,598 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.07% of Glatfelter worth $40,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 346.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of GLT stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.76. 144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.19 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.39. Glatfelter Co. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $244.91 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.78%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, SVP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $111,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

