Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,661,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 159,930 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $143,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 178.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 24.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXT stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.00. 1,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,228. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.94. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 16,883 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,473,210.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 382,670 shares of company stock valued at $34,538,054. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

