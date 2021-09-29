ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Now Covered by Analysts at Summit Insights

Summit Insights started coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServiceNow from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $648.74.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW stock opened at $612.52 on Tuesday. ServiceNow has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $681.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $618.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $548.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 729.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $424,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,208 shares of company stock valued at $17,359,693 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 616,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $338,748,000 after buying an additional 21,459 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 18.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $251,104,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.