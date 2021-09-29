ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

ServisFirst Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 262.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $79.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.17. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.01.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SFBS. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,092 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $14,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

