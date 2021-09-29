Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

OTCMKTS:STRNY opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $40.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.22.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water, and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Dee Valley Water.

