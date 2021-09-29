Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

OTCMKTS:STRNY opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $40.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.22.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water, and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Dee Valley Water.

