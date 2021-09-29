Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $1.99 Million in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 180,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Paya as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYA. Gtcr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the first quarter worth $495,765,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paya by 152.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,011,000 after buying an additional 4,549,942 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the first quarter worth $42,273,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paya by 154.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,201,000 after buying an additional 3,148,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Paya by 59.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,238,000 after buying an additional 2,492,857 shares in the last quarter.

Get Paya alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.03. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.