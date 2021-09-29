Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,138 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $969,002. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.80.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $201.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.40. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

