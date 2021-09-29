Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 173,794 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 65.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173,794 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 194,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 155,862 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in KeyCorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 521,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 62,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

KEY opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

