Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 6,556 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,124 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $517,701,000 after buying an additional 132,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,457,000 after buying an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ANSYS by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,252,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 738,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,301,000 after buying an additional 96,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $343.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.75.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,530,119 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

