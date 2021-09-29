Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the second quarter worth $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Snap in the first quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Snap by 527.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Snap by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 73.3% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. JMP Securities upped their price target on Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $76.32 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.31.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $74.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $117.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.92 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.11.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 306,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $24,999,934.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $121,768.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,404,974 shares of company stock worth $331,594,979 in the last three months.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.