ShipChain Price Tops $0.0008 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One ShipChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. ShipChain has a total market cap of $373,412.29 and $27.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00054480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00119634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.42 or 0.00168958 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

