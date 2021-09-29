Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on October 18th

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

Shoe Carnival has raised its dividend payment by 20.7% over the last three years. Shoe Carnival has a dividend payout ratio of 10.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $975.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.13. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $42.83.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $332.23 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $56,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shoe Carnival stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,270 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

SCVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.