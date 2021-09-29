SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Gap Up to $23.42

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.42, but opened at $24.31. SI-BONE shares last traded at $23.35, with a volume of 2,012 shares.

SIBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $730.96 million, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 15.77 and a quick ratio of 15.13.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $22.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $69,236.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $99,210.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,299 shares of company stock worth $400,784. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SI-BONE by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,379,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,870,000 after purchasing an additional 132,231 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in SI-BONE by 213.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SI-BONE by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,430,000 after purchasing an additional 104,692 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at about $27,408,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after acquiring an additional 58,783 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

