SIBCoin Reaches Market Cap of $560,962.78 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $560,962.78 and approximately $283.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0289 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,042.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.13 or 0.06902817 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.48 or 0.00347278 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $494.73 or 0.01149404 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00108257 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.11 or 0.00560178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.33 or 0.00537442 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.98 or 0.00299662 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,440,378 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

