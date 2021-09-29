Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €64.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHL. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €54.74 ($64.40).

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €57.18 ($67.27) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10. The company has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion and a PE ratio of 36.84. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a 12 month high of €61.50 ($72.35). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €51.46.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

