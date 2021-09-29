Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €64.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHL. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €54.74 ($64.40).

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €57.18 ($67.27) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10. The company has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion and a PE ratio of 36.84. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a 12 month high of €61.50 ($72.35). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €51.46.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

