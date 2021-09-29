Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($7.30) Per Share

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sierra Oncology in a research report issued on Monday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($7.30) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Sierra Oncology’s FY2022 earnings at ($5.52) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SRRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRA opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95. Sierra Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.05).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRRA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 138.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 31.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 108.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 20,074 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 21.2% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 307.9% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 77,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

