Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Receives $19.41 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWIR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.06 million, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.41. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $132.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

