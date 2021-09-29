Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT)’s stock price fell 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.46 and last traded at $23.46. 6,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 323,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.24.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sight Sciences Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

