Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)’s stock price traded down 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.14 and last traded at $11.14. 1,355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 191,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 46.48, a current ratio of 46.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.78.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). On average, equities research analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMIC. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth $84,717,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth $58,247,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth $58,247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth $26,976,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth $20,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

