Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIOX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.35.

Shares of NASDAQ SIOX opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, equities analysts forecast that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIOX. Knott David M boosted its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

