Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Holdings Decreased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,262,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,154 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 1.47% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $54,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 632,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 23,184 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $6,119,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $61,847,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 26.3% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 959,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,543,000 after purchasing an additional 199,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 42.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIX. Zacks Investment Research cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SIX traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.74. 16,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,821. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.75. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 2.50.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $459.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

