Skycoin (SKY) Price Hits $1.04 on Major Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002413 BTC on exchanges. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $21.88 million and $326,743.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00064961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00103906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00137151 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,144.85 or 0.99899353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,904.33 or 0.06724799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.63 or 0.00763231 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

