Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Receives $9.65 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.65.

A number of research analysts have commented on SMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Dawson James started coverage on Smith Micro Software in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price objective for the company.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,077. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.05 million, a P/E ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smith Micro Software news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $2,497,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,942,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,332,397.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $96,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,030,000 after purchasing an additional 459,702 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 442,279 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Smith Micro Software by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,762,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 484,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 3,588.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 944,951 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter valued at about $4,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.