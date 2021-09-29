Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON) Trading Down 1.1%

Smithson Investment Trust PLC (LON:SSON) was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,910 ($24.95) and last traded at GBX 1,910 ($24.95). Approximately 227,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 473,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,932 ($25.24).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,900.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,786.72.

Smithson Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:SSON)

Smithson Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Fundsmith LLP. The fund invests public equity markets of United Kingdom. It invest in shares issued by small and mid sized companies with a market capitalization between Â£500 million to Â£15 billion. Smithson Investment Trust plc was formed on 19 October 2018 is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

