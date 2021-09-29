SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Given a C$40.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) has been assigned a C$40.00 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SNC. TD Securities raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.46.

SNC traded up C$0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$36.00. The stock had a trading volume of 144,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,792. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$34.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.69. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$17.50 and a one year high of C$38.25. The stock has a market cap of C$6.32 billion and a PE ratio of -9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.82 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

