Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Snowflake comprises about 1.4% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 150.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 94.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Snowflake by 98.9% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SNOW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities increased their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.41.

NYSE:SNOW traded down $4.50 on Wednesday, hitting $293.50. The stock had a trading volume of 51,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,347. The company has a market cap of $88.31 billion and a PE ratio of -97.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.80 and its 200 day moving average is $254.92. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.49, for a total value of $6,096,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total value of $19,668,611.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,000,431 shares of company stock worth $290,694,979. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

