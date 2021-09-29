SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.57. SP Plus reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.93 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%.

SP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

SP stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $728.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.11. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SP Plus by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 619,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,961,000 after buying an additional 38,961 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 240,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 28,792 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 420,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 139.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 41,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

