Spark Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Pinterest comprises approximately 2.2% of Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Pinterest by 1,970.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,357,000 after buying an additional 18,503,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193,041 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111,177 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 323.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth $204,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.41.

Shares of PINS stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.94. The stock had a trading volume of 174,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,851,569. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.50 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.90 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 5,976 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $309,795.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $2,970,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 822,831 shares of company stock worth $53,144,633 over the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

