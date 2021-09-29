SparksPay Price Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. SparksPay has a market cap of $21,415.11 and approximately $16.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000045 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,594,055 coins and its circulating supply is 10,476,565 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

