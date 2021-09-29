SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,578 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41,050.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.66. 489,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,936,278. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.00. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

