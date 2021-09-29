SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 33,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 943,189 shares.The stock last traded at $495.36 and had previously closed at $491.23.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709,477 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,485.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,358,000 after purchasing an additional 436,401 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,125,000 after acquiring an additional 341,076 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 416,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,307,000 after acquiring an additional 191,400 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,605,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

