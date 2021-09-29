Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Trading Up 5.7% This Week

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 29th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00056267 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.20 or 0.00153758 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.43 or 0.00498616 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00016999 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000766 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00041808 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

