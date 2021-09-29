Spinnaker Capital LLC Sells 290,000 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Spinnaker Capital LLC reduced its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,037,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,000 shares during the quarter. CarGurus accounts for about 98.5% of Spinnaker Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Spinnaker Capital LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $79,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $360,485.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 754,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,434,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 4,503 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $140,133.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,700 shares of company stock valued at $14,571,883 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARG traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $31.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,696. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average is $27.23. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.91.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

