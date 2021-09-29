Sports Entertainment Acquisition Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SEAH)

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 7,040 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 341% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,596 call options.

Shares of NYSE:SEAH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,806. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. Sports Entertainment Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $30,520,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $6,804,000. Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $3,731,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 54.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after buying an additional 217,069 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,732,000. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

