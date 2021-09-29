STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Trading Down 4.2%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) shares were down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $135.65 and last traded at $136.50. Approximately 2,255 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 549,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.55.

A number of analysts have commented on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.51.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $4,128,436.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,723,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $713,764.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,776.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,315 shares of company stock worth $7,045,851 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,575,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,313,000 after buying an additional 1,404,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $584,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,581,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $698,750,000 after acquiring an additional 65,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,482,000 after acquiring an additional 29,023 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,012,000 after acquiring an additional 147,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

