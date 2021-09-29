Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $68.06

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 68.06 ($0.89) and traded as high as GBX 75.38 ($0.98). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 69.40 ($0.91), with a volume of 170,600 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Staffline Group from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £115.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 73.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.06.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

