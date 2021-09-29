Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Stake Reduced by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,631 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Stantec during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in Stantec during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Stantec during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stantec during the second quarter valued at about $277,000. 59.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STN opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.16 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

STN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Stantec in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

