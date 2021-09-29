Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.86. The company had a trading volume of 160,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,927. The company has a market cap of $131.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.30 and its 200-day moving average is $114.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.85.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

