State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 58.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 39.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 45,873 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 14.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 104,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 47.6% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 37.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 17,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $338,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

RCUS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.07.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 213.68%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

