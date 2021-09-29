State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $468,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 829,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,830,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $89,564.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,337,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.37. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.19). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $82.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

TRHC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.81.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

